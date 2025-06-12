TGBIE aims to cross one lakh admissions in government junior colleges

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has set a target of crossing one lakh admissions in government junior colleges for the academic year 2025–2026. So far, around 35,000 admissions have been recorded.

According to the TGBIE officials, 83,635 students were enrolled in government junior colleges across the state last year. Krishna Aditya, Director of Intermediate Education, recently held a virtual meeting to review the progress of admissions in 430 government junior colleges statewide, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During the meeting, the director interacted with principals and junior lecturers, informed them about the current admission numbers, and reiterated the goal of exceeding one lakh admissions this year.

He stressed that increasing admissions is key to strengthening public education in Telangana. He advised lecturers to actively coordinate with nearby school headmasters and parents to raise awareness about the benefits of enrolling in government junior colleges.

He also instructed principals and lecturers to assess their infrastructure needs and submit proposals to the department for necessary support.

This year’s admission campaign will highlight key features such as free education and textbooks, well-qualified and dedicated teaching faculty, well-equipped labs, computer facilities, and playgrounds, a stress-free academic environment with structured planning and career guidance, remedial classes for academically weaker students, holistic development through cultural, sports, and community-based activities, notable student achievements in academics and competitive examinations, according to the report by The New Indian Express.