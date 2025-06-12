Telugu students reconsider US higher education plans amid visa uncertainty

The American dream of almost every Indian to study in the USA seems to be crumbling slowly, especially for Telugu students.

A wave of uncertainty surrounding new US immigration policies, abrupt revocations of SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) IDs, and confusion over the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme have prompted hundreds of prospective students to reconsider or even abandon their plans to study in the United States, particularly ahead of the Fall 2025 intake.

According to the US Consulate General, nearly 56% of the student visas issued to Indians in 2023 were of applicants from the Telugu-speaking states. The majority were headed to pursue master’s degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. However, recent developments are prompting many to pause or reconsider their decisions.

Amidst the ongoing student revocation and new rules by the US Embassy in India, most of the Telugu students are rethinking their choices. To gain a better understanding of their decisions, EdexLive spoke with students planning to study in the US, and here’s what they had to say.

Why the US?

For many, the US was more than just a destination — it represented a life-changing opportunity.

Sandeep Gedala, a student from Visakhapatnam aiming to pursue an MBA in the US, shared, “I was drawn by the quality of education, global exposure, and most of all, the dignity of labour. In the US, every job is respected, which inspired me. I also had a support system through my cousin's husband, who owns a company there, which gave me confidence.”

Sai Lakshmi, an aspiring engineering student, echoed similar sentiments. “The teaching methodology in the US focuses more on practical learning than theory. That, and the potential for better career opportunities, made it my top choice.”

Shifting sentiments and student withdrawals

According to a report by The Times of India, the consultants in Hyderabad claim that at least a dozen students have withdrawn or placed their US application plans on hold in the last ten days.

Another report from Hindustan Times stated that an Indian techie shared a cautionary tale on social media regarding pursuing an MBA, as he said people would regret their decision. The techie revealed that his coworker, who quit his job and moved to the USA to pursue an MBA to specialise in data science, could not find a job even after completing the course and had to return to India.

What changed their minds?

Sandeep and Lakshmi are among the many who have now stepped back from their US plans. Sandeep recalls, “At the beginning of this year, things started going downhill. Visa appointments were paused, rules changed abruptly, and the process felt more like a gamble than a pathway to success.”

For Lakshmi, it was the broader landscape that prompted concern. “The market looked unstable, part-time work options for international students were drying up, and political tensions didn’t help either.”

Both relied on information from peers, social media, Reddit threads, and YouTube videos to stay updated. But instead of reassurance, what they found only deepened their doubts — stories of delays, unresponsive systems, and high levels of scrutiny.

“The stress was unbearable,” said Sandeep. “What started as a well-organised plan turned chaotic. The entire process — from securing a visa slot to compiling the necessary documents — felt like an obstacle course. It drained the excitement right out of the dream.”

What are the other alternatives?

With the US no longer a preferred choice for many, students are turning to other countries.

Lakshmi is now considering the UK, Germany, and Japan as potential destinations. Sandeep has researched UK universities and is considering Europe and Australia as backup options. “The UK seems a bit more transparent and manageable right now,” he said. “Europe is good too, but language barriers and visa policies make it complicated. I thought about Canada as well, but it didn’t appeal to me as much.”

Interestingly, Sandeep is also open to staying in India, citing the increasing number of quality programmes and opportunities available domestically.

How can universities and the government help?

When asked how the universities or the government can offer help to students applying abroad for higher education, Lakshmi suggested offering more flexible admission policies, increased scholarship opportunities, and streamlining visa processes.

Sandeep emphasised the need for better transparency. “If there are delays or policy changes, they should be communicated clearly. Perhaps offering priority slots or backup systems for students with confirmed admissions could be beneficial. Strengthening the international support system would also make a big difference.”

Does the American Dream still hold hope?

Despite their current choices, neither Sandeep nor Lakshmi have completely ruled out the US.

Lakshmi says she might reconsider if immigration policies become more student-friendly. Sandeep remains hopeful: “The US still stands out for its academic excellence, work culture, and the life experience it offers. I haven’t shut the door — just waiting for the right time.”