Talliki Vandanam scheme to launch in AP to support mothers of school students

Marking the first anniversary of the coalition government's formation, the government has rolled out the much-awaited Talliki Vandanam scheme, one of the flagship promises under the Super Six agenda.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nodded to the implementation of the scheme from Thursday, which aims to financially support mothers for the education of their children and has been implemented with a substantial allocation of Rs 8,745 crore with funds to be directly credited to their bank accounts. The government has issued a Government Order (GO) on Wednesday, June 11, finalising the operational guidelines, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Nara Lokesh took to the social media platform X to share the announcement.

Congratulating mothers and students on the commencement of the new academic year, he stated, "Good news to all. On the auspicious occasion of the completion of one year of the coalition government's rule, we are implementing the Talliki Vandanam scheme as a gift to women."

He further said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal to one of the most significant promises made during the election campaign in the manifesto. "It is very happy that the CM has given the green signal to implement an important promise in the Super Six. The number of children who are studying will get the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme for everyone," Lokesh posted.

Under the scheme, the government will transfer Rs 8,745 crore directly into the bank accounts of mothers of 67,27,164 students across the state. This includes students already enrolled in schools, as well as those entering Class 1 and the first year of Intermediate education.

Once admissions are completed and data is available, the funds will be credited to the respective mothers' accounts accordingly.

Lokesh said that the initiative is not just financial assistance but also a gesture of respect and gratitude toward mothers who play a key role in their children's education journey.

He also highlighted that the implementation of Talliki Vandanam adds to the growing list of fulfilled promises under the coalition's Super Six manifesto, which already includes pension enhancement, the revival of Anna Canteens, Mega DSC, and Deepam-2 schemes.