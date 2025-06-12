Students await TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 as TSBIE prepares for imminent release

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is on the verge of announcing the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025, leaving thousands of first and second-year students in anticipation. According to a report by Jagran Josh, the results will be made available through the official portals tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The supplementary examinations concluded recently, with theory papers conducted between May 22 - 29, 2025, followed by practical assessments in early June. Students who appeared for these compartment examinations will be able to access their results using their hall ticket numbers once the official announcement is made.

While the board has maintained silence on the exact release date and timing, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates. The results will also be accessible through various third-party educational portals that typically mirror TSBIE announcements.

Students should bookmark these verified websites for result checking:

Result checking process

To view their TS Inter Supply Result 2025, candidates need to follow these steps:

Navigate to the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Locate and click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 link for the respective year

Enter the required credentials, including the hall ticket number

Submit the details to view the result

Download and print the result for future reference

The TS Intermediate supplementary result will contain comprehensive details, including:

Student's full name

Hall ticket/roll number

Stream classification (general or vocational)

Subject-wise grades and total marks

Overall pass/fail status

Students are encouraged to verify all details on their marksheets immediately after the results are declared and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities promptly.