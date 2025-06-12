“Scariest sight, beyond devastating”, social media flooded with eyewitness accounts and updates of Air India flight crash into BJMC hostel mess

What seemed to be an everyday afternoon at BJ Medical College (BJMC), Ahmedabad, turned into a dreadful situation. An Air India flight bound for London crashed into the hostel shortly after takeoff today, Thursday, June 12.
The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and 10 crew members, totalling 252 people.
Social media is flooded with lists of injured students and distressing accounts from eyewitnesses and survivors.
Several students were reported to have been hospitalised after the plane rammed into the hostel mess during lunchtime.
The Super Speciality Resident Quarters, BJMC Boys Hostel Mess, and nearby areas have suffered extensive damage, according to Dr Harshad Sharma.
Pictures from the ground are circulating on social media, sending shivers down the spine.
Dr Saurav remarked how the visuals from the crash are gut-wrenching.
“Just got off a call with a surgery resident from Civil Hospital—he sounded shaken. The visuals from the recent airplane crash are beyond devastating. He said it’s the scariest sight he’s witnessed in his entire training,” he posted on X.
“Early distressing messages suggest several medical students and residents might have been impacted, with deep fears of casualties and missing students,” Dr Datta from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), posted.
The scenes at Ahmedabad airport are just as heartbreaking, with students and passengers being carried out on stretchers.
While official casualty figures are yet to be confirmed, early reports indicate several fatalities and at least 20-30 injuries among students and residents.
Emergency teams are working at the site, and airport operations have been halted as rescue efforts continue.