NEET UG 2025 results: D-Day approaches for 22.7 lakh medical aspirants

The countdown begins for lakhs of medical aspirants as the National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to announce the much-awaited NEET UG 2025 results by June 14. According to a report by The Indian Express, both the final results and answer keys will be made available on the official portal neet.nta.nic.in.

Students can access their results using their admit card number, date of birth, and captcha code on the official website. The examination, which took place on May 4, witnessed participation from 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 test centres in 557 cities nationwide, along with 14 international centres.

The 2024 examination cycle serves as a reference point, where NEET UG was conducted on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates. The provisional answer key was released on May 29, with the challenge window remaining open until May 31. Results were initially declared on June 4, though the process was later complicated by controversies that necessitated a re-examination on June 23, with revised results finally published on July 26.

Rising cut-off trends signal intensifying competition

The competitive landscape has become increasingly challenging, with the 2024 NEET UG cut-off for general category candidates rising to 720-162 from the previous year's 720-137. Similarly, reserved category candidates faced higher thresholds, with SC, ST, and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes) cut-offs increasing to 161-127 from 136-107 in 2023.

Premier medical institutions leading the way

India's medical education landscape is dominated by prestigious institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Christian Medical College (CMC), and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore.

Alternative pathways in healthcare

For students exploring diverse medical career options, allied healthcare professions present promising opportunities. The sector has witnessed significant growth, with a 25% surge in demand for radiology and laboratory professionals across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities following the pandemic, according to Naukri.com's 2023 data.

Career opportunities in Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiology, Operation Theatre Technology, Dialysis Technology, and Physiotherapy offer substantial growth potential. Entry-level positions typically offer salaries ranging from Rs 2.4 to 3.5 lakh per annum, while experienced professionals in multispecialty hospitals can earn between Rs 7 and 9 lakh annually.

The expansion of private diagnostic chains such as Dr Lal PathLabs and Metropolis has further strengthened job security in this sector, making it an attractive alternative for students seeking healthcare careers.

As the June 14 deadline approaches, students can stay updated through the official websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest announcements regarding their results and subsequent admission processes.