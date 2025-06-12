NEET PG 2025: City choice window reopens as exam gets single shift makeover

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened a crucial window for NEET PG 2025 candidates to reselect their examination cities, following significant changes to the test format, according to the report by Edugraph.

The medical entrance exam board is asking all registered aspirants to submit their city preferences afresh through the official portal at natboard.edu.in.

The city selection window will remain active from June 13 at 3 pm through June 17, 2025. Given the first-come, first-served allocation system, candidates are being urged to complete their submissions promptly to secure their desired examination locations.

This development stems from a recent Supreme Court ruling that mandated NBEMS to conduct the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift format, moving away from the previous multi-shift arrangement.

The court's directive is aimed at ensuring uniformity and eliminating any potential disparities in the examination process.

To accommodate the single-shift requirement, NBEMS has announced plans to significantly expand the number of examination cities beyond what was initially outlined in the information bulletin. The board stated that additional cities would be incorporated to ensure all candidates can be accommodated in the unified examination schedule.

The revised examination date has been set for August 3, 2025, with the entire test conducted in one shift. This restructuring necessitated the fresh city selection process, as the original city allocations were based on the multi-shift format.

Key dates for candidates include the release of city intimation slips on June 21, followed by the distribution of admit cards on July 31.

NBEMS has advised all registered candidates to monitor the official website regularly for updates regarding examination logistics, city confirmations, and other critical announcements related to NEET PG 2025.