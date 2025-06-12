Healthcare MBA programmes bridge critical gap as industry demand soars

Hospital and healthcare management is rapidly gaining traction as a specialised business field, according to insights shared in a recent The Times of India report. The growing recognition of this sector is a result of India's healthcare industry expanding at an unprecedented pace, creating substantial opportunities for management professionals.

Prof Raja P Pappu, Dean of the School of Business at GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), emphasised the transformation of healthcare management from a medical add-on to a standalone multidisciplinary specialisation. The field now demands expertise that spans beyond traditional medical training, requiring comprehensive business acumen tailored to healthcare environments.

The supply-demand imbalance in qualified hospital management professionals has become increasingly pronounced. Healthcare management serves as the crucial connector between clinical operations and administrative functions, ensuring hospitals operate smoothly across all departments. This gap has prompted educational institutions to develop targeted programs addressing the industry's needs.

GITAM's MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management, launched in 2024, exemplifies this shift in educational approach. The inaugural batch of 18 students has already secured 32 internships, demonstrating strong interest from the industry. The two-year programme operates through partnerships with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone and the Academy of Hospital Administration.

The curriculum encompasses healthcare policy, hospital planning, supply chain management, healthcare economics, informatics, and digital health systems. Students can select six electives from 14 options, allowing for specialised focus areas within the broader healthcare management framework.

Student awareness remains a challenge despite growing opportunities. The programme has attracted doctors and pharmacy graduates, indicating its cross-disciplinary appeal. However, many potential candidates remain unaware of career prospects in healthcare administration.

Prof Raja projects healthcare management will rank among the top five sought-after management specialisations within the next decade. The programme maintains its MBA foundation while providing healthcare-specific expertise in analytics, marketing, finance, operations, and strategic decision-making.

The distinction between clinical and administrative roles continues to evolve, with management professionals ensuring efficient healthcare delivery while doctors focus on patient care. This specialisation represents a significant career pathway for professionals seeking to impact healthcare systems through business leadership rather than direct clinical practice.