AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 declared: 76.14% pass overall, girls outperform boys again

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Exam Result 2025 today, June 12. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website: .
The supplementary exams were conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025, for Class 10 students who failed in one or more subjects in the main examination held earlier this year. The main AP SSC results were declared on April 23, 2025.
Key statistics
Total students appeared: 1,23,477
Overall pass percentage: 76.14 per cent
Boys’ pass percentage: 73.55 per cent
Girls’ pass percentage: 80.10 per cent
Girls once again outperformed boys by a notable margin of over 6 percentage points.
Steps to check
Go to
Click on the link for “AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025”
Enter your roll number
Click submit. View, verify, and download your marksheet
Print a copy for future reference
Students are advised to thoroughly check their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and result status. For any discrepancies, contact your school or the board immediately.
To qualify in the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or reverification between June 13 and June 19, 2025.
Recounting fee: Rs 500 per subject
Reverification fee: Rs 1,000 per subject
Further updates will be available on . Students are encouraged to check the site regularly.