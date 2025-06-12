AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 declared: 76.14% pass overall, girls outperform boys again

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Exam Result 2025 today, June 12. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

The supplementary exams were conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025, for Class 10 students who failed in one or more subjects in the main examination held earlier this year. The main AP SSC results were declared on April 23, 2025.

Key statistics

Total students appeared: 1,23,477

Overall pass percentage: 76.14 per cent

Boys’ pass percentage: 73.55 per cent

Girls’ pass percentage: 80.10 per cent

Girls once again outperformed boys by a notable margin of over 6 percentage points.

Steps to check

To check your AP SSC Supplemntray exam results, follow these steps:

Go to bse.ap.gov.in Click on the link for “AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025” Enter your roll number Click submit. View, verify, and download your marksheet Print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to thoroughly check their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and result status. For any discrepancies, contact your school or the board immediately.

To qualify in the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or reverification between June 13 and June 19, 2025.

Recounting fee: Rs 500 per subject

Reverification fee: Rs 1,000 per subject