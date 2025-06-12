Amid leftover plates and rubble, rescue teams search for survivors at BJMC

A quick lunch on the way to hospital rounds or exam prep turned into tragedy when an Air India Dreamliner crashed into the doctors’ hostel mess at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.

In seconds, the familiar clatter of plates and conversation was drowned out by the roar of engines and the sound of shattering concrete, as the aircraft, barely airborne, plummeted into the heart of a campus filled with future doctors.

The mess hall’s walls have partially collapsed, gaping holes reveal twisted steel beams and shattered concrete, while debris from the aircraft’s engine rests embedded within the rubble.

Images also show the mess hall littered with dining tables and leftover plates, underscoring the crash’s timing during the lunch hour when students were present.