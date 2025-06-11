Villupuram: New library inaugurated at government medical college hospital

Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman on Tuesday, June 10, inaugurated a library at the government medical college and hospital at Mundiyambakkam in Villupuram, following a formal inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin via videoconferencing, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Collector Rahman said, “The Chief Minister is providing library facilities in all the districts in order to create a knowledgeable society in Tamil Nadu and to develop general knowledge among students and the public, so he had inaugurated the Chennai Book Park, set up by the School Education Department at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore, the 110 additional library buildings, the Paramakudi full-time branch library building and 70 special libraries constructed by the Directorate of Public Libraries at a cost of Rs 29.80 crore in all the districts, through a video conference at the Chennai Metro Railway Station.”

“As a part of the event, he had also inaugurated a special library in the hospital complex in Mundiyambakkam. This special library has more than 500 general knowledge and medical books. Moreover, tables, chairs and racks for storing books have been arranged at an estimated cost of Rs 71,000 for the public to sit and read," he said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"This special library has been set up so that those who come to the Mundiyambakkam GMCH for treatment and those accompanying them can read and benefit. Therefore, the public should make good use of this special library,” said Collector Rahman.