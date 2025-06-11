UPSC Prelims 2025 results declared: How to check your result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary test 2025 today, June 11.

Candidates who took the UPSC CSE 2025 preliminary test can now check their results status on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

According to the commission's data, 14,161 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Exam round this year. The exam for paper 1 and paper 2 was held on May 25, 2025. How to check UPSC Prelims result 2025:

Go to UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link will show on the overriding screen.

Click on the results link. The UPSC Result Page will emerge, displaying the direct link to the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Click on the link provided above. Search for the desired roll number.

Download the UPSC Prelims Results 2025 PDF for future reference.

The UPSC CSE preliminary paper 1 for general studies began at 9.30 am, and the paper 2 exam for Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) began at 2.30 pm. Students and mentors reported that the UPSC Prelims 2025 exam was a lengthy paper.

This year, 979 positions will be filled through the recruitment procedure.Last year, the UPSC CSE preliminary test was held on June 16 with the results announced on July 1.

In 2023, the UPSC prelims CSE test was held on May 28, with the results announced on June 12.

The UPSC CSE test is divided into three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview.

A final merit list is created for those who pass the exam and interview with the highest scores.