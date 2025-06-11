“Subcommittee report to be tabled by Cabinet within days”: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, told reporters today, June 11, that the report prepared by the cabinet subcommittee on the Union Territory’s reservation will be tabled in the Cabinet “within days”.

He added that the Cabinet will hear the report during its next meeting, which happens every two months.

“The meeting will take place in the next few days, and the recommendations by the CSC will be tabled and will be looked into,” he told Kashmir News Observer.

Yesterday, June 10, Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that the subcommittee, headed by her compiled the report, and it was ready to be presented to the Cabinet.

To recall, the subcommittee was formed on November 22 and officially notified on December 10 following protests in the union territory against the new amendments to the reservation policy, which added new ethnicities and social groups to the reserved categories.

According to the protesting students, this increased the total percentage of reserved seats and government job posts to up to 70 per cent, leaving only 30 per cent for Open Merit. Due to this, opportunities for the general category or open merit students, whose communities form a majority of the population, have limited opportunities.

The subcommittee, comprised of Itoo, Jal Shakti Minister Javed Rana and Information Technology Minister Satish Sharma, were therefore tasked to submit the report within six months.