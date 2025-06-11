Not C++ or Python, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang talks about THIS new programming language

According to a report by The Times of India, at London Tech Week, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduced a new transformative concept, saying, "Now all of a sudden...there's a new programming language. This new programming language is called 'human'." He emphasised its universal accessibility, noting that, "Most people don't know C++, very few people know Python, and everybody, as you know, knows human."



He described artificial intelligence (AI) as a "great equaliser" that allows anyone to programme using everyday language. He reflected on the challenges of computing, stating, "We had to learn programming languages. We had to architect it. We had to design these computers that are very complicated." But now the advent of a new programming language has made the task relatively simpler.



Highlighting the simplicity of this modern AI interaction, Huang explained, "The way you program a computer today, to ask the computer to do something for you, even write a programme, generate images, write a poem - Just ask it nicely." He likened this process to interacting with a person, adding, "And the thing that's really, really quite amazing is the way you program a person."



Huang provided an example to illustrate AI’s capabilities: "You say, 'You are an incredible poet. You are deeply steeped in Shakespeare, and I would like to describe today's keynote.' Without very much effort, this AI would help you generate such a wonderful poem." He further noted AI’s ability to refine its output upon feedback, stating, "And when it answers, you could say, 'I feel like you could do even better.' And it will go off and think about it and it will come back and say, 'In fact, I can do better.' And it does a better job."