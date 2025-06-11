Major fire breaks out at IISER lab near Tirupati, students rescued safely

A major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, June 10, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) campus near Jangalapalli in Yerpedu mandal, close to Tirupati. The fire erupted in one of the laboratories located on the upper floors of a G+5 research building while chemical experiments were underway.

According to preliminary reports, fire flames started around 1.00 pm and quickly spread due to the presence of highly flammable chemicals. The lab was said to be housing over 3,500 different types of chemicals, which intensified the flames and generated thick smoke, causing panic among students and staff present in the building, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Upon noticing the fire, IISER authorities promptly initiated emergency protocols and safely evacuated all students from the Chemistry Research Lab. Due to the dense smoke, the evacuation was challenging, but institute staff managed to bring everyone out without injury.

Fire and Emergency Services were immediately alerted. Fire engines from Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, and Tirupati rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for over three hours before successfully bringing the situation under control.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, significant property damage is suspected, with losses potentially running into several crores of rupees, according to initial assessments by the authorities.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined. An investigation is expected to follow, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident caused widespread concern, but the swift and coordinated efforts of IISER staff and fire officials ensured the safety of all students and minimized further damage.