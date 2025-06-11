JoSAA 2025 counselling: Important dos and don’ts for candidates

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the second mock allocation list today, June 11. Previously, JoSAA released the first list on Monday, June 9.

These lists serve as a precursor to the actual counselling rounds for admission to prestigious engineering colleges and technical institutions in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The simulated seat allotment for JoSAA counselling 2025 helps applicants understand the probable seat they may obtain based on their rank and preferences before the final JoSAA 2025 seat assignment rounds.

This allows candidates to change, remove, or add options to their JoSAA 2025 choice list as needed. The JoSAA mock seat allotment rounds will take place before the final JoSAA 2025 seat allocation procedures begin.

Candidates should be aware of the simulated seat allotment results and change their choices before the final deadline for completing the JoSAA 2025 choices.

Here are some dos and don’ts candidates must follow while preparing for the counselling:

DOs:

First, determine whether you obtained an allotment for your preferred option. If you didn't, find out why. It could be useful to check the previous year's admittance figures to determine where you stand.

After studying the previous year's numbers, you can make more informed decisions for the final JoSAA seat allotment rounds. When choosing institutes based on your JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) rank, prioritise the top five. It is critical to apply to multiple institutes rather than focusing solely on one. So, establish a list of five colleges that you prefer as your top selections.

If you see in the JoSAA pretend results that you received a college that was your second or third choice, you should reconsider your choices and see what occurs in the next round of mock results.

If you want to study in a specific region or area, name your favourite institution as your top choice, followed by surrounding colleges. Choosing universities depending on geography can make a great difference, but before making any judgements, examine the JoSAA opening and closing ranks from the previous few years.

DON’Ts:

If you received an allotment that matched your initial option in the first or second JoSAA simulated allotment, you should not change the order of your selections. Maintain your chosen course of action.

Before making any modifications to your college choices, review last year's closing rankings for those universities. This will enable you to make informed decisions.

Don't make your choices immediately. Waiting till the deadline is an excellent idea. Check the second mock allotment results before making your final selections.

If your rank is higher than 100,000, look for universities that have had a JoSAA closing rank higher than 100,000 in the previous two years. Avoid colleges with closing ranks below 50,000 in the past years. This method increases your chances of receiving a favourable allotment.

The registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA 2025 counselling is open till tomorrow, June 12.