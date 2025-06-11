How Class 8 student Vijayan spreads awareness in his neighborhood and school about monsoon-related risks

For many students, school is just about academics. But for Vijayan, an 8th-grader, becoming part of Teach For India (TFI) has been nothing short of transformational. What began as a shy presence in the classroom has now evolved into a voice of confidence, leadership, and purpose.

“When I first joined the TFI classroom, I was very shy and barely spoke in class,” Vijayan shares. “But the way our didi taught us–with so much support and encouragement–helped me slowly open up.”

Through engaging teaching methods, one-on-one guidance, and a strong focus on personal development, Vijayan found the confidence to actively participate in class and take initiative in his learning journey.

Unlike traditional classrooms that relied heavily on memorisation, TFI introduced him to a new world of interactive and creative learning. “TFI encouraged us to think, discuss, and explore,” says Vijayan. “It was so different from the usual classroom, it made learning exciting and meaningful.”

One of the most defining experiences for Vijayan was his participation in KER’s Revolutionary Retreat in Mumbai. “It felt like a dream come true,” he says. “At first, I was scared to travel alone and my parents were nervous too. But I wanted to go, and I’m glad I did.”

The retreat exposed him to students from different parts of the country, introduced him to new perspectives, and filled him with positive energy and inspiration. “I could connect everything I learned in class to what we did at KER. It was fun, inspiring, and gave me a lot of motivation.”

Back in his community, Vijayan decided to channel this energy into action. After reading a journal that reported nearly 20 crore people in India are impacted by the monsoon every year, he launched a Monsoon Safety Project. “I wanted to help my community stay safe during the rainy season,” he explains.

Vijayan began spreading awareness in his neighborhood and school about monsoon-related risks and safety measures. His long-term dream is to establish a Monsoon Safety Committee to ensure the work continues even after he grows up.

Throughout this journey, Vijayan found unwavering support in his TFI didi. “She guided me, gave me resources, and helped me shape the project in a way that truly made an impact,” Vijayan shares. “She always encouraged me to think about how I can help others.”

To Vijayan, student leadership means stepping up with confidence and taking responsibility. “It teaches you how to communicate, solve problems, and work in a team,” he says. “It also helps inspire others to come together and make a difference.”

As for the future, Vijayan dreams big. “I want to become an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). I’m preparing myself to study hard and learn about governance so I can serve my country and solve real-life problems.”

From a quiet classroom participant to a bold community leader, Vijayan’s story is a powerful reminder of what is possible when a child is given the right environment, encouragement, and purpose.

(This article has been contributed by Teach for India. Views expressed are their own.)