Germany a "reliable partner", says German Ambassador; Welcomes Indian students amid global visa restrictions

Yesterday, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann stated that Germany is a “reliable partner” for Indian students, expressing enthusiasm for hosting talented individuals from India, according to a report by The Indian Express.



Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he highlighted Germany’s stable and welcoming approach, contrasting it with restrictive policies in other countries. “We are not erratic, we are not volatile, we are very, very steady,” Ackermann stated while addressing concerns about global student visa challenges.



Ackermann’s remarks come amid tightened international student policies, including caps on intake in countries like Canada and the UK, and the Trump administration’s reported plans to vet social media accounts of prospective students in the USA. “We don’t check social media before you come,” Ackermann assured, positioning Germany as an open destination for Indian students.



Growth in Indian student enrollment

Germany ranks fifth among destinations for Indian students studying abroad, following Canada, the USA, the UK, and Australia.



According to Katja Lasch, Director of the DAAD Regional Office in New Delhi, Indian student enrollment in German universities has surged from 13,740 in 2015-16 to 49,483 in 2023-24.



The German education system, described as a “public good,” offers low or no tuition fees at most universities. “If they charge, the fee is rather limited,” Ackermann said.



Additionally, Lasch highlighted that Germany provides 2,300 study programmes in English, though proficiency in German remains valuable for those aiming to enter the labour market.



Career opportunities in Germany

Ackermann highlighted Germany’s need for skilled labour, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, stating, “Those who have graduated from German universities have a greater chance of joining the labour market.” He encouraged Indian students to pursue opportunities in Germany, noting “ample opportunities across the board” for the “smartest and brightest.”



Avoid agents

The ambassador advised Indian students to avoid costly recruitment agents.



“Go individually for the choice of universities. It is easy, and the websites are good,” he urged, and asked students to make informed decisions.