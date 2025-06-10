Viral video: Consulate General NY in touch with local US authorities regarding Indian student at Newark Airport

The Consulate General of India in New York on Monday, June 9, said it was in touch with local authorities in the US in connection with an incident involving an Indian national at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In a post on X, it stressed its commitment towards the welfare of Indians.

The incident referred to a series of short video clips released on X by NRI Kunal Jain, who runs `Son of India’ foundation at Florida, which went viral and elicited angry responses from Indians worldover.

Billing the episode “a human tragedy”, Jain posted, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night – handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”