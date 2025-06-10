Viral video: Consulate General NY in touch with local US authorities regarding Indian student at Newark Airport

The Consulate General of India in New York on Monday, June 9, said it was in touch with local authorities in the US in connection with an incident involving an Indian national at Newark Liberty International Airport.
In a post on X, it stressed its commitment towards the welfare of Indians.
The incident referred to a series of short video clips released on X by NRI Kunal Jain, who runs `Son of India’ foundation at Florida, which went viral and elicited angry responses from Indians worldover.
Billing the episode “a human tragedy”, Jain posted, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night – handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”
The videos reveal the youth lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back with two police officers standing watch over him.
Jain, also the President of HealthBots AI, appealed to the Indian Embassy in US to help him stating the poor guy was speaking in Haryanvi language. I could recognise his accent and he was saying, “I am not made. These people are trying to prove that I am mad.”
Drawing the boy’s plight to the attention of the Indian Embassy and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by tagging them, the entrepreneur lamented, “The poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him. He was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at (the hands of) New Jersey authorities . I found him disoriented.”