UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results PDF to be out soon; how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025.

Once released, the results will be uploaded in the form of a PDF that includes a shortlist of roll numbers who have qualified for the UPSC CSE Main test 2025. It can be found on the official website, upsc.gov.in .

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Visit upsc.gov.in . Go to the “What's New” section. Click on the Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 link. Open the PDF and check if your roll number is listed.

This year's UPSC Civil Services Prelims test was held on May 25 in two shifts. Last year, the UPSC CSE preliminary test was held on June 16 with the results announced on July 1. In 2023, the UPSC prelims CSE test was held on May 28, with the results announced on June 12.

Last year's preliminary examination saw a significant increase in cut-off marks across all categories when compared to the previous year. The general category cut-off raised to 87.98, while the OBC and EWS categories had cut-offs of 87.28 and 85.92, respectively.

The 2025 Preliminary Examination, held on May 25, was described by experts and aspirants as one of the most difficult in recent memory, The Indian Express reports. Both the General Studies Paper I and the CSAT were deemed difficult, with the CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) in particular creating considerable challenges for many students.

Since 2023, UPSC has significantly increased the difficulty level of the CSAT, and the 2025 paper was no exception. The length and breadth with which UPSC tested the applicants this time in CSAT makes one thing clear: CSAT is not a qualifying paper, but rather an eliminating paper.