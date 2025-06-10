Two female cooks injured after fire caused by LPG cylinder gas leak in Dindigul gov't school

Two female cooks suffered minor injuries, after a fire caused by leakage from LPG gas cylinder in the cooking centre in Government School, in Natham in Dindigul on Monday, June 9.

According to a police source, there are more than 380 students in Lingavati Government Higher secondary school in Natham. Two cooks, Jothi Ammal (51) and Sarasu (57), were deployed to cook food for students for the past several months, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Monday, June 9, the two cooks were engaged in cooking lunch for the students. It is reported the gas leaked from the hose of the LPG Cylinder. The women didn't notice and fire spread from the cylinder hose. But they attempted to close the valve and failed.

They suffered injuries to their hands and legs and were admitted to Natham PHC and later transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai.

A case was registered in the Natham Police Station. Meanwhile, fire service personnel moved to the spot and removed the gas cylinder, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

