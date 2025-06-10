Stay away from drug abuse or social media addiction, instead spend time to acquire new skills: AP Minister

Students must not fall into the trap of drug abuse or social media addiction, and instead should use their time wisely to acquire new skills and grow into responsible citizens and proud children of their parents, said Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

The ministers made these remarks separately while participating in the Shining Star Students Awards ceremonies held in Chittoor and Tirupati on Monday, June 9, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The award programmes, organised by the respective district administrations as part of official government events, were conducted on a grand scale at Nagaiah Auditorium in Chittoor and Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati.

Addressing the gathering in Chittoor, Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy urged students to stay focused on their education during school and college years. He cautioned them to stay away from drugs and excessive use of social media, stressing that these habits could derail their academic progress and future goals.

As part of these reforms, the government introduced the Shining Star Awards to recognise and encourage meritorious students.

During the awards ceremonies, the ministers presented certificates along with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each to students who achieved outstanding results in Class 10 and Intermediate examinations.

A total of 190 Class 10 students and 33 Intermediate students were honoured under the Shining Star Awards initiative. The events saw participation from Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, Tirupati District Collector S, according to the report by The New Indian Express.