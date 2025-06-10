“Register MBBS students, or else...”: NMC’s warning to medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has now mandated all MBBS students, starting from the 2024-25 batch to register themselves on its official portal.

The commission further warned that those students who failed to register would be barred from gaining their medical licenses and be eligible for medical practice in India.

This move has been made to ensure better transparency and regulatory compliance.

“Only those students whose details are uploaded on the NMC portal will be considered eligible for registration to practise medicine,” the official circular by NMC issued to all medical colleges in the country says, India Today reports.

To ensure a quick registration, students are urged to contact the Directorates of Medical Education (DMEs) or medical counselling authorities in their respective states.

Details that students must submit to register themselves include their name, date of birth, date of admission, the name of their college, the merit number of their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), and their roll number.

Earlier, the NMC set November 8, 202,4 as the final deadline for MBBS students to register themselves. Then, the deadline was extended to November 23, and subsequently to December 10.

Despite numerous deadlines, several circulars, and public notices issued over the last eight months, the NMC states that only 1,15,250 students admitted in 2024-25 have been updated by medical colleges on its portal, states the Times of India.