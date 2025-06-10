"Poverty should not keep students away from education": AP Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister for HRD (Human Resource Development) and IT (Information Technology) Nara Lokesh on Monday, June 9, asserted that they have been introducing several reforms in the education sector to compete with the private education system.

"I hope we will get good results in the coming four years with these reforms. You should work hard and focus on your studies. The government will take care of the rest of things to provide amenities and other assistance," he assured the students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

On Monday, June 9, Nara Lokesh participated in the Shining Stars-2025 event organised at a private function hall in Parvathipuram town in the district. On this occasion, he felicitated 121 meritorious students, including 95 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and 26 Intermediate students at the mandal and district level. Each student received a certificate, a medal, and a monetary check as announced by the government from minister Lokesh.

On this occasion, minister Lokesh interacted with the students and highlighted ongoing reforms in the education sector, including the reintroduction of the Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal scheme in junior colleges, distribution of free textbooks and notebooks, and shining star awards to encourage meritorious students, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Minister Lokesh observed the opinions expressed by the students at dream wall, ambition wall and gratitude wall arranged at the venue.

"I am here to celebrate the success of the students. Poverty should not keep students away from education. Therefore, we have been presenting shining stars awards to encourage students in their academics," he added.