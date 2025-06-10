Odisha's unemployment crisis touches new heights: 9,000 aspirants appear for 107 Home Guard posts

On Monday, June 9, Rourkela’s Sector Six Ispat Stadium witnessed an overwhelming response as 9,061 candidates, including engineers, MBA graduates, and postgraduates, competed for just 107 Home Guard positions under the Rourkela police district.



The roles, requiring only a Class 5 education with basic knowledge of Odia and English, attracted highly qualified applicants, highlighting the acute unemployment crisis in Odisha, according to a report by The Telegraph.



Recruitment process

The recruitment process involved a 30-minute Odia qualifying test followed by a general knowledge examination, conducted in two sessions from 7.30 am to 9.30 am.



The Home Guard role, a voluntary position with a three-year term (renewable based on satisfactory performance), offers a monthly salary of Rs 18,360, equivalent to a daily wage of Rs 612.



Lack of job opportunities in the state

Candidates expressed frustration over the lack of job opportunities in the state.



An MBA graduate, previously employed at a now-defunct marketing company, shared that there are no jobs, and this job might be a step for him to stabilise his career.



This incident is quite similar to a 2015 recruitment drive in Cuttack, where 31,410 candidates vied for just 54 Group D posts, such as peons and sweepers, with salaries ranging from Rs 4,750 to Rs 14,680, further highlighting the persistent lack of employment opportunities in the state, according to the report by The Telegraph.