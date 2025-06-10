"Negotiating Intimate Relationships": Delhi University launches new course on dealing with modern relationships

Delhi University (DU) has introduced a unique elective course titled "Negotiating Intimate Relationships," aimed at providing Gen Z students with the skills to handle friendships, romance, jealousy, and break-ups, according to a report by Times Now.



Set to begin in the 2025-26 academic session, this four-credit course, administered by the Department of Psychology, will be available to undergraduates across all streams who have passed Class 12, (UG) and possess a basic understanding of introductory psychology.



The course includes three lectures and one tutorial per week, therefore allowing open discussions on topics often sidestepped in traditional education.



Increasing crime among young adults

The course concerns increasing crimes among young adults, often linked to toxic relationships and a lack of awareness about healthy intimacy.



Recent incidents in Delhi, including three murders between late May and early June, underscore the dangers of unhealthy emotional dynamics fueled by jealousy and social media.



Notable cases include the murders of 21-year-old Komal, 19-year-old Vijaylaxmi, and 18-year-old Mehek Jain, all allegedly killed by their partners.



The 2022 Shraddha Walkar case, where her live-in partner dismembered and scattered her body, further highlights the need for emotional education to address issues like obsession and poor boundary-setting.



Course structure and content

The course is divided into four comprehensive units:



Unit 1: The psychology of friendships and intimate relationships

This unit explores how friendships form, their impacts, and their potential to evolve into romantic or long-term relationships, such as dating or marriage.

Unit 2: Understanding love

- Students will study theories such as Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love and the Two-Factor Theory of Love, alongside concepts of sexuality, to gain a deeper understanding of romantic relationships.

Unit 3: Signs of relationships going sour

- This unit teaches students to identify red flags such as jealousy, romantic transgressions, break-ups, and intimate partner violence early in relationships.

Unit 4: Flourishing relationships

- The final unit focuses on building positive relationships through effective communication, emotional support, and strategies to enhance relationship satisfaction.



The course includes interactive elements, including tutorials where students analyse their social media networks, engage in self-awareness and forgiveness exercises, and discuss real-world issues like online dating challenges on platforms like Tinder.



"Films reflect how love is often idealised or even normalised when it's toxic. But when analysed in a classroom, they can become powerful tools to deconstruct unhealthy patterns," said Latika Gupta, a faculty member at Delhi University.



She added that teaching students to handle rejection and set boundaries early, could prevent emotional harm and tragedies.