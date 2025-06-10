NEET PG 2025 aspirants share revised preparation strategy in the light of exam postponement

In a recent development regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exam, the Supreme Court granted permission to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on August 3, 2025.

The exams were initially postponed by the NBE when the Supreme Court announced that the NEET PG exams would be conducted in a single shift. NBE stated that they need to conduct exams in more cities than before to accommodate over two lakh students in a single shift.

After the date shift, EdexLive spoke with the aspirants of NEET PG to understand their thoughts on the revised dates.

“The Supreme Court's decision to let NBE postpone the exam is widely accepted and appreciated, and I am delighted that after so great chaos and the dramatic series of events since last year, we will finally be able to give a fair examination where all of us will get an equal opportunity to score marks based on our skills and knowledge,” said Dr Aditi from Delhi, who was one of the petitioners urging NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift.

Dr Tayyab Chaudhary from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, agreed, adding, “We are happy that the historic decision of conducting the exam in a single shift is in favour of all the aspiring doctors, and it prevents any sort of bias that might occur if it is conducted in a double shift.”

He also mentioned that this extra time can only be beneficial if utilised properly by doing multiple revisions and mock tests for self-assessment. Dr Aditi also remarked that this extended time will help her and other doctors prepare better and aim for precise targets.

Addressing concerns about the delay in the admission process, she said, “NBE conducted the exams last year on August 11, and this year it's being held on August 3. As per the records, it’s being conducted a little early. But since the admission process started late for the 2024 batch, this early exam conduct and single shift may prevent overlapping delays for the next batches.”

Differing with this statement, Dr Tayyab thinks, “There might be a slight delay in the admission procedure, but that can be avoided as all governing bodies react promptly post the result announcement.”

When asked about managing the extra time and their study schedule, Dr Tayyab says he has planned to revise all the subjects that were left incomplete and is planning to give more mock tests that are available on every coaching platform.

While Dr Aditi responds, saying there is no new strategy and she has been preparing for the exam all this time. Her plan is very simple, which includes revision and solving as many questions as possible.

Dr Tayyab points out that all doctors will need support from their mentors and guides to gain momentum and avoid any distractions.

Offering advice to their fellow doctors appearing for NEET PG exams, Dr Aditi reassures them saying, “It’s technically the old format being reinforced, and I would suggest to keep working hard. If they feel the need to, then it’s the best time to go on a small trip and refresh the mind and cut the burnout.”

On the other hand, Dr Tayyab says there is no need to feel anxious about the postponement, as there will be a single exam across India, and eventually, all apparent errors and biases will be corrected automatically.