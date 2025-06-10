Indian Army recruitment alert: Applications to close soon for Technical Entry Scheme!

The Indian Army has announced applications for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54), offering Permanent Commission to unmarried male candidates.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies, with applications accepted through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.



The application process will be open until Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Candidates are advised to apply soon before the application portal closes.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet specific requirements to apply:



- Educational qualifications: Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared for JEE (Main) 2025.



- Age limit: Applicants should be aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years, with birth dates falling between January 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009 (inclusive).



- Additional requirements: Candidates must not have been debarred from any Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, nor have any history of arrest, conviction by a criminal court, or ongoing court cases.



How to apply?

To apply for the TES-54 scheme, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Visit the Indian Army’s official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2) Click on the ‘Officers Entry Apply/Login’ link displayed on the homepage.

3) Register by providing basic personal information.

4) After successful registration, complete the application form.

5) Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

6) Download and print the application form for future reference.