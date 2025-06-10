Female doctor brutally assaulted at Delhi hospital: Medical fraternity demands justice

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Delhi's medical community, a female resident doctor at Baba Saheb Ambedkar College and Hospital, Rohini, was brutally assaulted by patient attendants in broad daylight on June 9, 2025. The attack, which occurred at around 2 pm in a hospital corridor, has exposed glaring security lapses and reignited concerns about doctor safety in the national capital.

The victim, a second-year DNB gynaecology resident, was allegedly attacked by four to five attendants following the death of a newborn due to multiple medical complications. During the assault, her clothes were allegedly torn, and attackers attempted to strangle her with her own stethoscope, marking her body with bruises in what medical associations are calling an "inhuman crime."

Security personnel absent during attack

Dr Anirban Bhaumik, President of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at BSA Hospital, revealed the disturbing details of the incident. "They were stalking her for four or five days, and yesterday when they found her alone, they beat her and assaulted her and tore her clothes," Dr Bhaumik told EdexLive. "We called for help, but no guard and security personnel were there."

The attack took place in the corridor between the labour room and wards 11 and 12, an area where security personnel should have been stationed. The first response came not from security staff, but from fellow residents and nursing staff who rushed to save their colleague.

"A female resident from the gynaecology department tried to save her and was assaulted as well, sustaining injuries in the process," Dr Bhaumik claimed.

Medical associations unite in demand for justice

The incident has galvanised medical associations, with the United Doctors Front (UDF) joining the call for immediate action. Dr Arun Kumar, General Secretary of UDF, emphasised the severity of the attack and its implications for the safety of healthcare workers.

"The DNB resident of gynaecology was assaulted by patient attendants in daylight in front of all the residents and public in the corridor where security personnel were stationed, but no guard and security personnel came to save from the attack," Dr Kumar stated.

He revealed that the attackers not only tore the doctor's clothes but also attempted to strangle her using her stethoscope. "They tried to kill her even when there was no negligence by the doctor. We are working tirelessly to save lives. We are not here to kill anyone," Dr Kumar emphasised.

Ultimatum to hospital administration

The RDA has issued a stern ultimatum to the hospital administration, demanding immediate action within 24 hours. Their demands include:

Immediate institutional FIR and arrest of the accused

Termination of all guards on duty in the area during the incident

Meeting with the medical director within 24 hours to discuss security arrangements

"If demands are not met, then we will take further steps. We will discuss among ourselves and other fellow RDAs in Delhi, then we may go for further action," Dr Bhaumik warned, indicating potential work suspension across all departments.

Systemic issues highlighted

The incident has brought to light the challenging working conditions faced by resident doctors in government hospitals. Dr Kumar pointed out that doctors work "36 and 48 hours or sometimes 60 hours in the national capital territory" under immense pressure with limited resources.

"We spend like five or six years of our lives being in the hospital. The entire day we are at the hospital. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the hospital to serve patients only," he said, highlighting their dedication despite inadequate facilities.

Medical associations have characterised the incident as a violation of fundamental rights, arguing that basic safety rights of healthcare workers are not being protected by the Delhi government. Dr Kumar noted the irony that "the face of the Delhi government is a female herself" while female doctors face such brutal attacks.

Comprehensive demands for reform

The United Doctors Front has submitted detailed demands to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with copies sent to the DGHS, the Commissioner of Police, the Human Rights Commission, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Their demands include:

Institutional FIR under IPC sections 307, 354, 323, and 506

Immediate arrest and public assurance of legal prosecution

Suspension and inquiry against negligent security personnel

Cancellation of the current security company's tenure with CISF takeover meanwhile

Implementation of adequate gender-sensitive security personnel

Zero tolerance policy for workplace violence

Call for immediate action

As the medical fraternity awaits the administration's response, the incident has become a test of the authorities' commitment to protecting healthcare workers. With resident doctors working under extreme pressure to serve the nation, the brutal assault has raised fundamental questions about their safety and the government's responsibility to protect those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

The victim is reported to be stable, but the psychological trauma and broader implications for medical professionals' safety continue to reverberate through Delhi's healthcare system. The next 24 hours will determine whether authorities take meaningful action or face potential widespread protests from the medical community.