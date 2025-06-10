College student dies as bus hits bike near Chengalpattu

A 19-year-old college student died on the spot on Sunday, June 8, when a government bus hit the bike he was riding pillion along with his friend and ran him over near Chengalpattu. The youth riding the bike sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as M Deepak of Vallam near Chengalpattu. He was a third-year student at a government college in Nandanam, the Chengalpattu Taluk police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The injured Darshan (18) is a relative of Deepak and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accident took place on Thirukazhukundram-Chengalpattu Highway.

The government bus driver and conductor were detained for questioning. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

