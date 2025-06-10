ChatGPT facing global outage: Everything you need to know

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a massive global outage today, June 10, 2025, with users experiencing widespread problems in accessing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

According to Downdetector, the platform had a rapid rise in error reports starting shortly before 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), with over 1,100 customer complaints at its zenith.

Downdetector's data shows that 93 per cent of reported faults were primarily related to ChatGPT, 7 per cent to the OpenAI app, and 1 per cent to login issues.

The reports began to surge at about 2.45 pm and peaked around 3.02 pm IST. Before the spike, ChatGPT's services had seen minimal disruption in the previous 24 hours, reports Moneycontrol.

Users on social media networks such as X (formerly known as Twitter) have shared screenshots of blank chat windows, incomplete responses, server issues, and loading failures. Many users also reported getting logged out or caught in a login loop. Others reported that the chatbot became unresponsive during active sessions, resulting in lost work or chats.

OpenAI has not provided an official statement on the fundamental reason for the outage. The company's official service status page was not updated to reflect the outage. The outage appears to affect both free-tier and ChatGPT Plus members all over the world.

"Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue," OpenAI’s official website reads.