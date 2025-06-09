Saudi Arabia imposes temporary work visa ban for 14 countries

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended 14 countries, effective since last month and continuing, at least until June 30, 2025. India is among the affected countries, reported Hindustan Times.



The decision aims to curb visa misuse and prevent unauthorised participation in the Hajj pilgrimage, a significant issue highlighted during last year’s pilgrimage.



Additionally, other visa types, such as e-visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas, have also been temporarily halted due to the ongoing Hajj season.



The other affected countries include:

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Algeria

Egypt

Indonesia

Iraq

Jordan

Yemen

Morocco

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Sudan

Tunisia



Block work visas are issued by Saudi Arabia to employers, who then allocate them to foreign workers to meet labour demands in industries like hospitality, construction, and domestic services.



These visas serve as the initial step for foreign nationals seeking employment in the kingdom, after which they may transition to other visa categories based on their job roles. The visas are particularly vital for workers from South Asia and parts of Africa, who form a significant portion of the workforce in these sectors.



Saudi officials, as reported in regional media, noted instances where individuals entered the country on work visas but performed the Hajj without proper permits. Such actions have led to overcrowding, compromising health and safety standards during the pilgrimage.