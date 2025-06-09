Indian student shares US F1 visa interview exchange, praised for “crisp answers”

The internet has been taking notes from an Indian student who recently received the stamp of approval for his F1 visa application on his passport.

The student, who appeared for the interview at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, sought an F1 visa to attend a Master of Science programme in Computer Science at Northeastern University and received approval from a consular officer in her 40s, Financial Express reports.

Sharing the questions and answers from the four-minute interaction on Reddit, the student said that the first question he was asked was about his choice of campus within Northeastern University, which he justified by pointing at its smaller student-to-faculty ratio. When asked why it mattered, he said that a lesser number of students would allow him more interaction with the faculty members, leading to “better learning outcomes.”

Next, the officer asked him how he would finance his education, and whether he was entirely reliant on the USD 100,000 loan and the USD 6,000 scholarship he received. The student explained that his father, who possessed “strong liquid assets” was the co-sponsor of his education.

The student further stated that he did not list his father’s savings as the primary financial support as it was meant to exist as a financial backup in case he could not repay his education loan.

When asked whether any of his family members visited the USA, the student said that his paternal uncle, a senior employee at a public sector undertaking and his aunt, a homemaker, visited the country on a tourist visa.

His “colourful” and candid answers garnered a lot of appreciation on the social media platform. “Absolute crisp answers! Love it. This is what I call a hearty conversation,” a user commented on his post.

More users from Delhi, who have had their F1 visas approved recently commented that they were also interviewed by the same “American lady at counter 17 in her 40s,” who they recalled as being “so cool.”