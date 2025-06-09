Harvard negotiating with other universities to relocate int'l students amid Trump's visa crackdown

According to a report by the Financial Times on Monday, June 9, Harvard University is actively negotiating with leading US and international institutions, including the University of Chicago and the London Business School, to temporarily accommodate its international students facing potential visa denials due to the Trump administration’s policies.



Trump's policy impact

The Trump administration has imposed a ban on Harvard accepting international students, part of a broader campaign targeting liberal bias and antisemitism on US campuses.



The administration has suspended visa application reviews for prospective students nationwide, intensifying background checks, including social media scrutiny, and has revoked visas and detained students allegedly involved in protests, particularly those related to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.



These measures threaten the $45 billion annual economic contribution from over 1.1 million international students, primarily from China and India, as reported by the Department of Commerce.



Concerns from the universities

Other US universities are exploring options to support their international students, including relocating them to overseas campuses in countries like Qatar.



Association of International Educators (NAFSA), a network focused on international education, condemned the policies as “an unacceptable assault” on an already strict screening process, warning of a climate of fear and uncertainty.



International students, who make up 27% of Harvard’s student body and 20% at Macalester College in Minneapolis, fear that travelling home for the summer could prevent re-entry to the US, even with valid visas. Macalester’s president, Suzanne Rivera, has initiated a fundraising campaign and created internships to support students staying in the US during holidays, stated the report by the Financial Times.



Universities like New York University, Northeastern, and Hult International Business School, with overseas campuses, are prepared to reallocate students abroad if visa issues persist, though challenges remain regarding differing costs, academic standards, and course credit recognition.