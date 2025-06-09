COMEDK 2025 counselling begins; last day to register for Round 1 is…

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) opened the registration for counselling today, June 9. The counselling registration began today at 4 pm on the official website, comedk.org.

The deadline to register for the COMEDK is June 18, The Indian Express reports.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling procedure will most likely consist of three rounds, with seats assigned according to candidates' preferences and seat availability.

Candidates will take part in subsequent rounds based on their past choices. An additional round of counselling will be held specifically for candidates who qualified in the PUC board's (Department Of Pre-University Education) supplementary test, Class XII, during the current year, for the remaining seats.

The admission criteria for COMEDK 2025 is that the student must have passed the Class XII or equivalent examination with English as one of the languages.

Students must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent, with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Electronics or Computer Science.

As for admissions to the five-year BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) degree course for the academic session 2025-26, the notification mentioned that no candidate will be admitted unless they have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects with 45 per cent as minimum aggregate.

Chemistry.m, Biology, any technical vocational subject, Computer Science, Information Technology (IT), Informatics Practices or Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies are the mentioned optional subjects for BArch aspirants.

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) candidates in Karnataka, the minimum percentage is 40 per cent.

Relaxation in minimum academic eligibility applies only to candidates from Karnataka.

The counselling process, which includes registration, choice filling, seat allocation, seat confirmation, and fee payment, will be carried out online.

To register, candidates must have their COMEDK application form, rank card, hall ticket, fee payment receipt, and other required papers.

After completing all processes, candidates will receive a seat allotment letter and a fee payment receipt and must attend the designated institute according to the timetable.

Candidates can register for the first round of the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling until 2 pm on June 18, 2025.