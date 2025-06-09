AP NMMS 2025 result PDF released; here’s how to check

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh announced the results of the AP National Means cum Merit Scholarship test 2025 (AP NMMS 2025) today, June 9.

Students who appeared for the test will be able to check their AP NMMS 2025 test results on the official website of the exam, ie, bse.ap.gov.in.

The test was conducted on December 8, 2024. Every year, one lakh students studying in Class XI are granted educational scholarships, which they can renew in Classes X and XII to continue their education in local body, government-aided, and state government-administered schools.

In 2017, the AP state government increased the scholarship amount to Rs 12,000 per annum from the previous amount of Rs 6,000.

The Directorate of Education stated that the scholarships would be credited to the Aadhar-linked bank accounts of eligible students.

Here’s how students can check their AP NMMS 2025 results:

Go to the official BSE website at bse.ap.gov.in Navigate to NMMS and then click on the “Result of NMMS 2025" link The PDF of AP NMMS 2025 results will appear Applicants can search for their name and roll number Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

To be eligible, students must have scored at least 40 per cent in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). The passing grade is 32 per cent for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.