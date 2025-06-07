Vellore collector launches special grievance meet for gov't school students

In a bid to support government school students facing hurdles in pursuing higher education, the Vellore administration on Friday, June 6, launched a special weekly grievance redressal programme at the collectorate. As many as 63 students participated in the inaugural session and submitted petitions.

The initiative, spearheaded by Collector VR Subbulakshmi, will be held every Friday at the collectorate hall to offer a platform for students of Classes 8, 10, 11, and 12 to raise concerns and explore available support mechanisms.

The collector assured the students that action would be taken to address their grievances. She also briefed them on various higher education options, including vocational and diploma courses, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Representatives from institutions such as the Vellore Vocational Training Institute, Vellore Nursing College, and Thaththi Periyar Government Polytechnic College spoke to the students about admission procedures for ITI, nursing, and diploma programmes, and outlined career prospects after completion of the course.

During the event, 17 government school students who secured the highest marks in Tamil in the Class 10 and 12 board exams were honoured with a cash award of Rs 1,000 and certificates of appreciation under the Kalaignar Centenary Tamil Incentive Fund, according to the report by The New Indian Express.