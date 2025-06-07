Telangana on a mission to digitise over 26k gov't schools

The Government of Telangana is on a mission to digitise more than 26,000 government schools, said T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru, during an interactive session with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at FalconX, Milpitas, California on Friday, June 6.

Stating that T-Fiber, functioning under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT), Electronics & Communication, is spearheading the digital infrastructure drive, Venu Prasad revealed that the central and state governments have already invested over Rs 3,500 crore in laying a robust fiber network across the state, connecting nearly 8,000 villages to the internet.

He also mentioned the collaboration with Equippp, a service provider that has built an online platform with detailed information about the 26,000+ schools, making it easier for donors to select and support specific institutions.

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from Bay Area community leaders.

Forsys Inc CEO JP Vegendla pledged support for 1,000 schools, stating, "A donation of just $250 per year or $850 over five years can significantly impact a school. It's a small contribution for a big cause."

Community leader Vijaya Aasuri expressed confidence that various NRI groups in the Bay Area would step in, provided T Fiber offers promotional and coordination support. Mahender Gudur from the Telangana Development Forum shared that a pilot digital classroom initiative is already underway in Yadadri district, and they are ready to scale it up.

Leaders from prominent organisations such as Telugu Association of North America (TANA), ITServe Alliance, and Telugu Times also assured their commitment to supporting the project and raising funds for the initial 1,000 schools. The event was coordinated by Dr Ramesh Konda from FalconX and Sai Kiran from Equippp.