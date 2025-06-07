Tackling brain fog: How to treat the spreading cognitive disorder

An increasing number of Indians are reporting a distressing mental haze, commonly referred to as brain fog, that impairs their ability to concentrate, remember, and think effectively.

While formerly thought to be uncommon, scientists now believe that brain fog is becoming more widespread as a result of a combination of lifestyle stress, post-COVID symptoms, and hormone irregularities.

From inadequate sleep and stress to dietary shortages, here's what's causing the fog:

Chronic stress:

High stress levels not only increase blood pressure and impair immunity, but they also deplete mental vitality. Doctors believe that stress impairs people's cognitive abilities.

Sleep deprivation:

Quality sleep (at least eight to nine hours per night) is essential. Inadequate rest might cause poor concentration and fuzzy thoughts.

Hormonal imbalances:

Hormonal changes, which are frequently caused by environmental factors, are another culprit. These shifts can impair memory and cause brief cognitive lapses.

COVID-19:

About 25-30 per cent of patients who recovered from COVID-19 report suffering from long-term symptoms like poor concentration and mental fatigue.

Dietary factors:

A diet high in processed foods and lacking in essential nutrients such as vitamin B12 and omega-3s depletes the brain's ability to function properly.

More people in India are suffering from brain fog, which is characterised by mental confusion and slow thinking. Experts ascribe this increase to a combination of modern pressures, post-pandemic consequences, and environmental factors.

There is no single test for diagnosing brain fog currently. Doctors usually start with a physical exam and ask about mental health, food, activity level, and current medications. Blood testing can help rule out conditions like thyroid disorders, dietary deficiencies, and infections.

Experts propose a combination of lifestyle adjustments and medical evaluations to treat brain fog: