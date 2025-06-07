Shift-wise schedule released as NTA reschedules UGC NET June 2025 exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the detailed timetable for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the June 2025 session. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now be conducted from June 25 to 29, over five days, with each day split into two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The UGC NET, conducted twice each year, serves as a gateway for Indian applicants aspiring to qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and admissions to select PhD programmes.

This revised schedule follows an earlier announcement where the exams were slated to take place from June 21 to 30. With the new dates in effect, the tests will now conclude a day earlier and begin four days later than originally planned.

The official notification, dated June 6, was made available on The Indian Express and confirms that the subject-wise breakdown has been published on the official portal — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

More than 80 subjects are set to be assessed across the two daily slots. Each shift includes a mix of conventional disciplines and emerging domains, allowing for a streamlined approach to accommodate a wide spectrum of candidates.

On June 25, candidates appearing for subjects like Education, Urdu, and Environmental Sciences will write their exams in the morning, while those registered for Mass Communication, Law, and Performing Arts will take theirs in the afternoon.

The next day, June 26, begins with papers like Computer Science, Bengali, and Music in the morning, followed by Political Science, Assamese, and Indian Culture in the later session.

June 27 will feature major subjects like Commerce and English in the first half, with Anthropology and Visual Art scheduled in the second half. On June 28, Psychology and Ayurveda Biology are among the morning session subjects, while the evening shift covers Management, Physical Education, and various Sanskrit traditional disciplines.

The final day, June 29, includes exams for French, Hindi, and Economics in the morning. Sociology, Geography, and Tamil will follow in the afternoon, wrapping up the June cycle.

As The Indian Express noted, the NTA will issue City Intimation Slips roughly 10 days before the first exam date, allowing candidates to know where their centres are located. Admit Cards will follow two to three days before the respective exam dates.

The release of the detailed June 2025 timetable marks a crucial checkpoint for candidates finalising their preparations. For those yet to check the specifics, the full shift-wise schedule can be accessed via the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.