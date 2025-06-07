Rajasthan: Education Minister apologises for not being able to answer question in THIS language

A video of Madan Dilawar, Education Minister of Rajasthan’s apology for not knowing English has gone viral on social media. This apology, which was part of an interaction with a girl student during his tour in the Baran district, took place in a public meeting on various public grievances.

In the gathering at the Zilla Parishad auditorium, where the meeting took place, the student introduced herself in English before asking her question. In response, the minister interrupted her, holding his ears in apology and saying to her in the local Haduti dialect, “I do not know English; please ask in Hindi,” ETV Bharat reports.

The girl tried to counter that he was the education minister, implying that he must be able to use the language functionally, to which he stated that he was unable to do so because he comes from a rural background.

Later, she questioned him in Hindi about the less-than-desirable quality and bad condition of government schools in the state, where the standards have not been improving.

Responding to the question, Dilawar warned officials present at the meeting that their complacency and inaction would not be excused, and public grievances must be redressed in time. These grievances also pertained to delays in pension and transfers in the education department.

Legislator Dr Lalit Meena, District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, and Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Chaudhary were some of the officials who were also present at the meeting.