NEET PG postponement leaves medical professionals in financial limbo

The Supreme Court's decision to postpone NEET PG from June 15 to August 3 and conduct it in a single shift has created an unexpected financial crisis for thousands of medical professionals who had quit their jobs or taken extended leave to focus on exam preparation.

While the medical fraternity has welcomed the single-shift format, the two-month postponement has left working professionals in a precarious position — unable to return to their previous positions and struggling to find temporary employment in a market that refuses short-term commitments.

The result is a growing population of qualified medical professionals struggling to survive in expensive metropolitan cities while preparing for one of India's most competitive exams.

The resignation trap

Dr Amit Vyas, State President of United Doctors Front (UDF) Haryana, highlighted the severity of the situation: "I am in touch with many people who have already taken medical leave and other forms of leave for preparation. Those who were working in private hospitals and left their jobs one or two months before the June 15 exam are now confused. There is a financial burden on those living away from their families in big cities like Delhi, where they need to pay rent and coaching fees."

The dilemma is particularly acute because hospitals are unwilling to offer jobs for just two months.

"It is not wise to start working when only two months are left for the postponed exam. This creates a huge financial burden, especially when hospitals are not willing to provide jobs for just a few months," Dr Vyas explained.

The employment deadlock

Dr Shubh Pratap Solanki, a NEET PG aspirant and working professional, painted a grim picture of the job market. Fresh graduates face multiple hurdles — government hospitals require Delhi Medical Council (DMC) registration, which has been suspended since March, leaving doctors working without pay."

"The main issue is that they are not being paid. They have been working for three months without receiving a single penny. They are essentially doing unpaid work," Dr Solanki revealed.

Private hospitals present their own challenges. "When I submit my resume to HR or to a hospital director and mention that my exam is on August 3 and I can only work for two months, they directly refuse. They say they cannot hire someone for just two months," he explained.

The financial burden is crushing. Private hospitals pay only "Rs 50,000 to 55,000 maximum" to MBBS doctors while demanding "more than 60 hours per week," far exceeding the legally mandated 48 hours for junior residents, they say.

Survival strategies

Desperation has given birth to an informal economy of medical labour. Faced with unemployment, many doctors have turned to locum duties — temporary 12 or 24-hour shifts that pay by the hour rather than offering steady employment.

"If I work a locum shift at 400 rupees per hour for 24 hours, I earn Rs 10,000 in one day. At least I can survive in a city like Delhi," Dr Solanki described, outlining what has become a survival strategy for many.

These locum shifts, paying between Rs 350 to Rs 500 per hour, offer a lifeline but no security. Doctors must constantly hunt for these opportunities, with no guarantee of regular work or benefits.

Broken momentum, shattered plans

Beyond the financial crisis lies a deeper psychological impact that could affect exam performance.

Dr Ritu Antil from Sonipat, Haryana, who had completely focused on studies after leaving her job, described the psychological impact: "The momentum I had before the postponement, when I was completing two subjects per day, completely crashed."

The uncertainty created chaos among aspirants. "For two to three days, all of our batch mates were wondering whether it would be postponed or not. It was a chaotic situation," she said.

A few candidates have given up entirely. "One of my batch mates wrote in our group that he had stopped everything and was preparing for next year. He was so demoralised," Dr Antil revealed.

The broader impact

Dr Arun Kumar, General Secretary of UDF, emphasised that this isn't just about individual hardship but systemic issues affecting healthcare delivery.

"It is challenging for NEET PG aspirants to reschedule their livelihood and delay their lifestyle for two months. Everyone is queuing for jobs, and when market demand is low and doctors are available, they will receive lower salaries than what they were previously getting from the same institutions."

The postponement has created a vicious cycle where desperate doctors accepting lower wages further impact the already poor working conditions in the medical sector.

Looking ahead

Dr Vyas warned of potential further delays: "Looking at past trends, especially last year's delays, the schedule may be delayed again, and this confusion and anxiety will last longer with the counseling process taking considerable time."

What was supposed to be a two-month preparation gap has now extended to four months, with the possibility of additional delays looming over an already stressed medical workforce.

The Supreme Court's decision to ensure transparency and single-shift examination has been appreciated, but the immediate financial crisis facing thousands of medical professionals raises questions about the need for better coordination and support systems for exam postponements in the future.

As August 3 approaches, medical professionals continue to navigate between financial survival and exam preparation, highlighting the urgent need for policy reforms to protect the welfare of healthcare workers during such transitions.