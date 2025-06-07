News

IIT Delhi: Placement trends for 2024-2025

Here are the key placement numbers and facts for IIT Delhi’s Placement Season 2024–25
IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi(Pic: IIT Delhi)
  • Total job offers (including PPOs): 1200+

  • Total students placed: ~1150

  • Top recruiters with double-digit offers:

    • American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Pvt Ltd, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Trident Group, Turing Global India Pvt Ltd

  • International offers: 50+

  • Companies offering international placements: 15+

  • Countries with international placements: Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, United Kingdom, United States.

  • Placement season duration: Ongoing, spans until the end of the next semester.

Disclaimer: IIT Delhi, as a policy, has decided not to mention high-value packages in their placement-related press releases.

IIT Delhi
Trends
placement

