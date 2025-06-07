IIT Delhi: Placement trends for 2024-2025

Total job offers (including PPOs): 1200+

Total students placed: ~1150

Top recruiters with double-digit offers: American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Pvt Ltd, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Trident Group, Turing Global India Pvt Ltd

International offers: 50+

Companies offering international placements: 15+

Countries with international placements: Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, United Kingdom, United States.

Placement season duration: Ongoing, spans until the end of the next semester.

Disclaimer: IIT Delhi, as a policy, has decided not to mention high-value packages in their placement-related press releases.