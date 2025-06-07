Hidden gems of the IIT Delhi campus, as told by students

The Indian Institute of Technology is a treasure trove of hidden places. Let's look at a few of them:

New Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) top floors

A relatively unexplored section of the campus due to its recent construction, the top floors of the New Lecture Hall Complex provide a calm and peaceful environment. It is an ideal spot for studying, introspection, or simply finding a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of campus life.

IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) registration office & other unexplored block sections

The institute's various blocks are a maze of seemingly endless rooms, each holding its own stories. These hidden corridors, especially at night, have become beloved to those who seek a quiet retreat or a personal hideout. Every student can discover their own little sanctuary within these mysterious spaces.

Girnar 7th floor behind the main washroom

This little-known area offers a perfect spot to relax and chat while enjoying stunning sunset views, with Qutub Minar visible in the distance. While many students remain unaware of its existence, a few have even turned it into an unofficial resting space.

Dogra rooftop/Main building rooftop

Once a hidden treasure, this rooftop has now gained popularity for its breathtaking panoramic views. Although no longer a well-kept secret, it remains one of the best places on campus to take in the skyline and enjoy the serenity of an elevated vantage point.