Google Photos turns 10: AI tools now edit your memories for you

To mark a decade since its launch, Google Photos is introducing a major update focused on usability and speed, rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help users edit photos and videos with minimal effort.

The features began rolling out to Android users in late May, with Hindustan Times noting that iOS users can expect the update later this year.

Unlike professional editing suites, this upgrade is designed for casual users — those looking to enhance moments quickly, not meticulously. The highlight is the new Reimagine feature. This allows users to simply describe what they want changed in a photo — for example, asking for a “sunset sky” — and the app uses AI to apply suitable adjustments automatically.

Supporting features like Auto Frame and AI Enhance further simplify the process. Auto Frame analyses images to find the most important subject and automatically crops the image accordingly, while AI Enhance adjusts brightness, sharpness, and contrast with a single tap.

These tools, Hindustan Times reports, aim to help users “clean up memories” without needing manual edits.

On the video front, Google Photos now includes AI-based video editing support. While it doesn’t offer multi-layer timelines or advanced features found in professional software, it does cover the basics effectively. Users can stabilise shaky footage, improve lighting, and receive automated suggestions for trimming clips — all with a focus on ease and speed.

Another notable addition is QR-based sharing for albums. Instead of generating links or finding people through contact lists, users can now create a QR code that others nearby can scan to instantly view the shared album.

While not groundbreaking, the update is designed to feel intuitive, by placing smart features exactly where users expect them. The goal, it seems, is not to reinvent the wheel, but to ensure everyday memories look a little better, a little faster.