Failed the AP Inter exam? Supplementary results are out: Check now

Students in Andhra Pradesh who sat for the Intermediate (Class XII and Class XI) supplementary exams in May 2025 can now check their results online. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025, as NDTV reports.

Candidates can access their scorecards on the official website — resultsbie.ap.gov.in — using their roll number and date of birth. To view their marks, students must click on the link corresponding to either "1st Year" or "2nd Year" supplementary results, enter their credentials, and download the result displayed on-screen for future use.

As an alternative to the official website, students can also use the WhatsApp-based Mana Mitra service. According to NDTV, sending a simple “Hi” to 9552300009 on WhatsApp will activate the automated system. Once prompted, users can submit the necessary details and receive their marks memo directly in the chat.

The supplementary exams were conducted for students who did not clear one or more subjects during the main Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), the results of which were released on April 12. As per those results, the overall pass percentage stood at 67% for 1st Year students and 83% for 2nd Year students.

This supplementary window offers such students a chance to improve their academic standing before the next academic year or any future entrance exams.