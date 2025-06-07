CSBC constable exam: Over 33,000 applications rejected for errors and withdrawals

Over 33,000 candidates who had applied for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment drive this year have found themselves disqualified, as per a list released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on its official website.

The announcement, published under Advertisement No. 01/2025, outlines a detailed breakdown of the rejections, giving applicants clarity on why their forms were invalidated.

According to Jagran Josh, a total of 33,042 applications were rejected. Of these, the majority — 20,940 — were withdrawn voluntarily by the candidates themselves. Another 10,947 individuals had registered but did not submit their applications.

Additionally, 1,155 forms were turned down due to issues such as mismatched gender details, discrepancies in photograph or signature, or submission of multiple applications.

Candidates who wish to verify their status can access the full list of rejected applications on the CSBC portal ( www.csbc.bih.nic.in ). As highlighted by Jagran Josh, the official notification not only names the disqualified candidates but also specifies the exact reasons for their rejection, ensuring transparency in the process.

Meanwhile, the recruitment drive itself has moved ahead, with 21,391 candidates successfully shortlisted through the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025.

To check whether their name appears in the rejection list, candidates should navigate to the CSBC website homepage and select the link titled “List of Invalid Applications with Reason of Rejection for the Post of Constable in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2025)”. The PDF will open in a new window and can be downloaded for future reference.