COMEDK UGET 2025 results out; counselling begins June 9

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Students can log in to the official website — comedk.org — and download their rank cards starting today, June 7, from 2.00 pm onwards.

As reported by NDTV, the entrance test was conducted on May 10 and serves as the gateway to engineering admissions across more than 150 participating institutions in Karnataka. The paper featured 180 objective-type questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. One mark is awarded for each correct response, and there is no negative marking.

The next stage of the admission process is centralised counselling, which COMEDK will hold through its Single Window System. According to NDTV, the registration and document upload window for counselling will open on June 9 at 4.00 pm and continue until June 18 at 2.00 pm.

Seat allotment, documentation requirements, and other key dates are expected to be published shortly on the official website. To access their results, candidates need to:

Visit comedk.org Click on the “Candidate Login” section Enter their registered User ID and Password Submit the credentials to view the result Download and save the rank card

Students are advised to keep an eye on their emails and the official COMEDK portal for upcoming counselling instructions and timely updates.