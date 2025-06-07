Amid tightening US H-1B laws, Indian professionals scrambling for alternatives

Indian professionals and their companies are increasingly looking into alternatives to H-1B visas, such as L-1 and O-1 visas, as H-1B applications are scrutinised more closely and tech layoffs continue in the United States (US), according to immigration experts cited by the Economic Times.

Demand for EB-5 immigrant investment visas has increased by 50 per cent since January 2025, according to the report.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) records show a 27 per cent year-on-year reduction in selected H-1B visa applications this year, the lowest since FY21, with the US awarding 85,000 H-1B visas per year, with Indians accounting for over 70 per cent.

The new Trump administration's enhanced H-1B scrutiny since early 2025, paired with layoffs at multinational corporations (MNCs) such as Microsoft, Google, and Intel, has heightened worry among Indian professionals.

This has increased demand for L-1 visas (for intracompany transfers) and O-1 visas (for those with exceptional ability in sectors such as science, arts, or business), which do not have the same yearly cap as H-1B visas.

Experts told the Economic Times that some corporations are temporarily relocating personnel to countries such as Canada to qualify for L-1 visas, which can lead to EB-1C green cards for managers.

Others are pursuing EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver) visas for advanced-degree holders who labour in the national interest of the United States.