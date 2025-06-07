AIIMS Jodhpur MBBS student arrested for clearing NEET-UG through dummy. Here's the catch...

A final-year MBBS student at the Jodhpur Medical College, Rajasthan has been found to have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) through dubious means.

This student, identified as Sachin Gora, allegedly qualified for the NEET-UG in 2020 by using a dummy candidate, officials revealed on Friday, June 6, Careers360 reports.

Gora and a doctor have been arrested by the Rajasthan police for fraud, along with Dr Subhash Saini, another doctor working as a health officer in Ghatwa, Nagaur, who was also involved in the plot.

According to Amit Kumar, Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West), Gora scored 667 marks in NEET-UG, but never appeared for the exam — instead, he used a dummy candidate.

He added that the police acted on a report from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which found that the photo of Dr Ajit Gora, the doctor who appeared for the exam, was used in the admit card issued to Sachin.

Ajit’s involvement in the fraud was facilitated by Saini, who also took money for the job, the DCP added.

Currently, Ajit has finished his MBBS from the Bharatpur Medical College, and is pursuing his compulsory one-year internship, the police said. Initial investigation revealed that he was made the dummy candidate for Sachin to clear the NEET-UG in 2020 through a deal of Rs 60 lakh.

Sachin and Ajit were arrested by the police, who also detained Saini. It was found that Saini got another student to clear the NEET-UG in a similar way in 2013, for Rs 65 lakh. Six people were arrested in connection to this case.